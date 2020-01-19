Paris policeman filmed ‘repeatedly punching’ bloodied male protester lying on ground

By Peter Allen and Luke Andrews For Mailonline

That is the unnerving second an injured younger man is repeatedly punched by a riot policeman in Paris.

Cell phone footage caught the officer putting the person repeatedly as fellow officers maintain again protesters exterior the Gare de l’est station, north Paris. They are often heard shouting: ‘Look – did you see what your colleague did? Disgusting!’

French prosecutors have confirmed a felony enquiry has been opened into ‘violence by an individual in public authority’ with specialist police main the enquiry.

The sufferer and police officer are but to be named.

Protesters push the police and attempt to get to the person to assist them as different riot cops maintain them off.

One protester stated they thought the assault introduced ‘disgrace on France’.

There have been frequent claims of police brutality throughout greater than six weeks of demonstrations and strikes towards President Emmanuel Macron’s authorities.

On Saturday, Mr Macron’s favorite Paris restaurant was firebombed as crowds of anti-government protesters went on the rampage.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown by means of a window of the upmarket La Rotonde earlier than daybreak.

Fireplace shortly unfold, inflicting in depth injury to the restaurant the place Mr Macron and his spouse Brigitte famously celebrated his 2017 presidential election triumph.

There have been no instant claims of duty, however inside hours of the assault hundreds of anti-Macron demonstrators had been setting fireplace to different components of Paris.

Yellow Vests – who’re named after their distinctive fluorescent motoring jackets – took half in a march which additionally shortly descended into violence.

Prosecutors in Paris have stated they’re investigating a police officer and have opened a felony case

There have been at the very least 35 arrests, primarily for public order offences together with vandalism and preventing.

All of it added as much as one other horror weekend for President Macron, who’s attempting to reform France’s pension regime within the face of more and more violent protests.

On Friday night time he was evacuated from a packed theatre by armed riot police after a mob tried to achieve him.

The main safety scare noticed the Macrons leaving the Bouffes du Nord within the 10th arrondissement of Paris quickly after 10pm.

Video posted on Twitter confirmed round 30 demonstrators storming the doorways of the historic theatre, which is near the Eurostar railway station within the metropolis.

A presidential supply confirmed the evacuation, saying the Macron later returned to the theatre to observe the play – a modernist drama known as The Fly.

There have been six weeks of strikes and sometimes violent protests in main cities throughout France together with Paris.

Mr Macron’s total plan is to interchange the present system of 42 totally different pension regimes with a single, points-based system that would be the identical for everyone.