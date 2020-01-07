Parker mother plotted raid with QAnon to take back child, police say

A Parker girl is accused of planning a raid to kidnap her youngster with assist from a far-right conspiracy group, in response to an affidavit filed by the Parker Police Division.

Cynthia Abcug , 50, who doesn’t have custody of her youngster, is accused of plotting the raid to take the kid again with assist from QAnon, a conspiracy group that believes an nameless authorities official referred to as “Q” is revealing secret info on a web-based message board about deep state efforts towards President Donald Trump.

The FBI in Might categorised QAnon extremists as a home terrorism menace, in response to the affidavit.

Abcug was arrested Dec. 30 in Montana on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in response to the affidavit. The warrant for her arrest was issued in September, after her daughter warned authorities about her mom’s conduct and Abcug’s plan to kidnap her different youngster. The warrant was issued after Abcug failed to indicate for a custody listening to and stopped speaking with police.

The daughter informed authorities that Abcug was dwelling with an “armed man” who was a member of QAnon and who acted as a bodyguard for Abcug, and stated her mom hardly ever left the home. When she did, in response to the affidavit, it was to satisfy with members of QAnon.

The daughter stated Abcug saved quite a few weapons in her Parker house and had deliberate to observe taking pictures one weapon at a firing vary. Officers realized Abcug had turn out to be concerned about conspiracy theories, in response to the affidavit, and “was spiraling down.”

The daughter was involved that folks would possibly get harm through the deliberate raid, in response to the affidavit.

Parker police watched Abcug’s house on Sept. 27 for about 5 hours in an try to determine the armed man she’d been dwelling with, however didn’t see anybody go in or out and concluded at the moment that Abcug’s whereabouts have been unknown.

After Abcug was arrested in Montana, she was held on a $250,000 bond. Her courtroom dates in Douglas County will probably be set after she is transported to Colorado.