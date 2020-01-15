Parliament Budget Session To Begin On January 31, Conclude On April 3

The union funds session will proceed from January 31-April three (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

The Finances Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and topic to the exigencies of presidency enterprise, is prone to conclude on April three with a recess in between, an official communication stated on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will tackle a joint sitting of each the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha within the central corridor of Parliament at 11 am on January 31.

“The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Friday, January 31, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 3, 2020,” the communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.

To allow the standing committees to contemplate the calls for for grants of varied ministries and departments and put together their reviews, the Home will adjourn on February 11 to fulfill once more on March 2, a communication from the Lok Sabha secretariat stated.