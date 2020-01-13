Parliament Panel Questions Delhi Cops Over Use Of Force Against Students

A protest towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act in Jamia (File)

New Delhi:

A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Law enforcement officials over using power towards protesting college students and steered that it ought to have handled the scholars in a mature method, sources stated.

The panel additionally questioned the Delhi Police about frequent imposition of restrictions within the nationwide capital, which it stated causes bother for the general public.

Prime officers of the Residence Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday earlier than the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Residence Affairs chaired by senior Congress chief Anand Sharma to debate rising crimes in Delhi and the Nationwide Capital Area (NCR).

With out mentioning the latest mob assault at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) and the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia College, members of the panel questioned the way in which by which police handled the protesting college students and the frequent imposition of Part 144 within the nationwide capital.

The members additionally requested in regards to the motion taken by the police towards the protesting college students, particularly using power on them and underlined that the police ought to have handled them in a “mature manner”, sources stated.

There have been allegations that Delhi Police personnel remained standing on the gates of JNU campus whereas a mob attacked college students and school members inside.

Apart from the Delhi Police Commissioner, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav and senior officers of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police briefed the panel on crimes within the NCR coming underneath their jurisdiction.