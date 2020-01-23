Paroled from Angola prison, he searched for his son among L.A.’s homeless

I stood on the entrance of the classroom in early October and made my pitch to the 25 college students who had been accepted into Careers for a Trigger, an inaugural coaching program in homeless companies provided at Los Angeles Southwest School.

The homeless disaster in Los Angeles, I mentioned, is rewriting town’s historical past, and you’re a part of the story. Might I be part of your class and discuss to you individually about your backgrounds and what you’ll be studying within the weeks forward?

I used to be keen on discovering what a curriculum on this job sector would possibly seem like. I had heard that companies all through the county had been on a hiring spree for outreach employees, directors, counselors. By one estimate, there have been practically 1,200 openings.

After taking a number of questions, I stepped into the hallway so the scholars might make their choice in non-public. Once they mentioned sure, I started visiting the category every week as instructors mentioned communication expertise and resume writing and specialists addressed the riddle of homelessness, psychological well being and trauma.

By then, a number of college students had approached me individually. There was Earl Williams, and there was Patrick Coston.

What Coston mentioned to me was particularly memorable: He had simply completed serving 24 years in Louisiana’s Angola jail and was in Los Angeles looking for his son, Ian, misplaced on the streets, homeless and mentally ailing. Coston impressed me as a person who wished to make up for misplaced time and reconnect along with his household.

Sadly, his dream was lower quick.

He died on Dec. 1. He was 56. His loss of life got here from pure causes; he was an insulin-dependent diabetic. However his classmates had been shocked. That they had been drawn to his sincerity and kindness.

“His life is an inspiration to me and to many others,” mentioned Francisco Villarruel. He and Coston had sat subsequent to at least one one other. Villarruel was youthful. Nearly 20 years separated them, however they’d jail in frequent.

“His words pushed me to work harder,” Villarruel mentioned. “Spending most of your life behind bars, life passes you by, and Patrick knew this.”

I visited Coston shortly earlier than he died. He was residing along with his ex-wife, Robin Antoine, in Inglewood. Paroled from Angola on April 23, he had arrived in Los Angeles two days later, and Antoine put him up on a daybed within the eating room of her small residence.

I wished to study extra about his lacking son, a standard tragedy these days in Los Angeles made extra poignant by the years the 2 had been separated.

Coston remembered nicely the day within the courtroom, in October 1996, when a choose sentenced him to 247-and-a-half years in jail for a number of offenses, together with armed theft and tried armed theft.

Within the years earlier than, he mentioned, he had been doing seasonal work as a pipe fitter, then was laid off.

He and Robin had been married on the time, with three kids. That they had no cash. Someday, he mentioned, he robbed a patron of Harrah’s On line casino in New Orleans at gunpoint. A second try — and second arrest — resulted within the life sentence.

“I was broken, and I needed help,” he instructed me. “My deviant behavior came from my childhood. I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror. I am thankful that I didn’t kill anyone. Those robberies? They were a cowardly act.”

Throughout his trial, Antoine moved to Los Angeles with the youngsters — Ian was three on the time — however she didn’t divorce Coston till 2009, “because I didn’t want this to be a hopeless situation for him,” she mentioned. “I still loved him.”

In addition to, she mentioned, he had been underneath quite a lot of stress to help the household.

Surviving Angola took expertise that Coston rapidly discovered. He mastered hierarchies in a jail inhabitants unfold over 18,000 acres. Angola was often known as the “last state plantation” by its inmates, most of whom had been black.

Nevertheless, in a single occasion, his instincts failed him. After “an aggravated fight” with one other inmate, he mentioned, and an additional altercation with guards, he was positioned in lock-down in a small cell, as he described it, for 10 years allowed exterior for just one hour, 3 times every week.

In 2008, his mom died, and Coston started making use of for parole, impressed partly by his daughter, Talia, who wished to hook up with her father and discuss her brother.

Not lengthy after graduating from highschool, Ian had begun displaying indicators of psychological sickness, made worse by drug use, Coston mentioned. After spending a 12 months at Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino for vagrancy and assault, he mentioned, Ian was launched into the care of his mom.

However a number of days after Thanksgiving in 2017, with signs rising he walked out of her residence and didn’t return.

Antoine and Talia started to search for him. On Mom’s Day in 2018, they noticed him in Torrance, his garments torn, his footwear “flipping and flopping” on his toes. They tried to influence him to come back dwelling, however he ignored them.

He was “all soiled,” Antoine mentioned, “like he had been sleeping in the dirt.”

Coston redoubled his efforts to be launched. Two starvation strikes led to negotiations and eventual reintegration with the final inhabitants — and the potential for parole.

“I have now connected to God and to my family,” he mentioned throughout his fourth parole listening to, “and I am in pursuit of my son.”

When he was lastly launched, he was shocked by what he noticed on the streets of Los Angeles. The homeless disaster, he mentioned, was “mind-boggling,” which was why he had utilized to this program at Southwest School.

“I want to learn to be efficient and effective and bring resources to the unheard,” he mentioned. “I want to help those who want to be helped. It’s my way of connecting to my son.”

He took buses to high school, all the time looking out for Ian. Sometimes he and Antoine would get into her Prius and go to skid row. They spent hours at homeless encampments and displaying residents a photograph of Ian, his cap turned backwards, a wispy beard, thick eyebrows and his mom’s nostril.

Antoine grew discouraged — “all the young men looked like Ian,” she mentioned — however Coston mentioned they’d no selection: They needed to preserve looking out.

The following time they went out, he instructed me, I might be part of them.

The week earlier than his loss of life, Coston placed on a charcoal swimsuit and alligator footwear — picked up at a clothes donation middle downtown — and interviewed with the Los Angeles Homeless Providers Authority for a job. He was optimistic. When he was requested about his previous, he instructed the reality.

“It was a negative experience with a positive outcome,” he mentioned, citing his hopes for the long run.

He died earlier than I might assist him seek for Ian.

A GoFundMe web page, titled Honoring Patrick, has been established by Antoine’s sister, Heidi Antoine, to assist pay for his funeral.