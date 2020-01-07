'Part Of Systematic Attacks...': Faculty At 2 IITs Back Student Protests

JNU’s mob assault has been condemned throughout the nation.

New Delhi:

As anger sweeps by means of instructional establishments nationwide over the mob assault at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Sunday, the college at IIT-Bombay has come out in help of the “right to dissent and protest democratically within academic campuses” and out of doors.

A bit of the IIT-Bombay college at the moment put out a solidarity assertion condemning the assault on college students and college members of JNU.

“We see this as part of systematic attacks on all institutions in the country, including academic ones. We have watched with dismay the failure of universities and other academic institutes to protect their members; the cases are too many to be all listed here…” says the letter, naming the administrations of JNU, Aligarh Muslim College, Benaras Hindu College, and even Jamia Millia Islamia.

“We reassert the right of freedom of expression the Constitution of India grants us, and thus the right of intellectual engagement that follows from it including the right to debate, dissent, and protest democratically and peacefully within academic campuses as well as outside. We emphasize the intellectual autonomy of academic institutions to function without fear.”

The letter is signed by 141 professors “in their personal capacity”.

A day earlier than the JNU violence, an analogous letter emerged from IIT-Kanpur, the place the administration has been criticized for a probe into claims that college students protesting towards a brand new religion-based citizenship regulation had damage sentiments. The letter promised to face by the scholars in “your attempts to express yourself in a responsible manner” after an issue over college students singing Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s track at a protest final month. The track was labelled “anti-Hindu” by some college students, which led to the administration ordering an in-house inquiry.

“We as teachers would like to remind ourselves and our students, to whom we are primarily accountable, that the duties of a public-funded university in a democratic country include critically examining every issue, curricular and extra-curricular, that concerns the society we live in and also to be tolerant to contrarian views,” stated the letter by professors from a number of departments on the Kanpur IIT.

“We stand by your right to discuss, debate and dissent on issues that you feel are important. And as teachers, we will strive to create an atmosphere in our campus where you can fearlessly express your opinion in any form, responsibly and conscientiously,” stated the college.

The letters mirror a major departure for the IITs or Indian Institutes of Expertise, a world-acclaimed establishment that has at all times been seen to be apolitical. Like staff in any government-run establishment, the IIT college has restricted freedom to criticize central insurance policies.

In 2015, primarily based on an nameless grievance to the federal government, IIT-Madras controversially banned a college students’ examine group, the Ambedkar Periyar Examine Circle, from utilizing the institute’s house, e mail and spot board. The examine group was accused of “inciting protests against the government”.