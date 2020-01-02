Parthiv Wants Pant To Stay Away From Opinions, Focus On His Game

Parthiv Patel on Thursday backed under-fire India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, saying one or two innings can change the notion round him and provides the teenager much-needed confidence. “Obviously, when you play for India, you have something in you. He made his Test debut in a tough place like England where the ball swings a lot. He’s a young player. It’s about gaining confidence. It can change in a matter of one-two innings,” Patel informed reporters on the eve of Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy match in opposition to Bengal on the Eden Gardens.

At 17 years and 153 days, Patel turned Check cricket’s youngest wicketkeeper when he made his debut in opposition to England at Trent Bridge in 2002. He’s presently the captain of Gujarat.

“Opinions should not matter when you know that the team management and selectors back you. It’s about enjoying the moment and expressing yourself,” stated the 34-year-old.

“It’s just because he’s doing well, there’s so much talk around him. He has done well in the last series. He has got the talent and the team is providing him that confidence to do much better,” stated Patel, who has performed 25 Assessments and 38 ODIs for India.

Pant has usually been criticised for not acting on a constant foundation. Seen as MS Dhoni’s successor, there have been calls from throughout for the 22-year previous to enhance.

Patel stated that Pant can get higher with strain and that can occur over time.

“If you happen to play for India, there can be strain. Each participant has obtained strain of various conditions. Your abilities get honed in such strain conditions. Within the T20I collection (in opposition to the West Indies), he did nicely. You see, he is having a enjoyable time on the floor as nicely. He can turn into a superb participant when he comes out of such strain conditions.

“We by no means noticed an even bigger pressure-like scenario than the IPL. Right this moment’s kids have gotten the benefit of enjoying with the massive stars and sharing the dressing room with them. When you find yourself struggling for kind, you get opinions from all quarters. It is about protecting your self away from opinions and focusing in your sport,” Patel stated.

Requested who’s one of the best behind the stumps, Patel stated it needs to be India’s Check wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

“There isn’t any doubt about that. The way in which he takes catches and brings the vitality on the sphere, there is no doubt that he is the No 1 wicketkeeper on this planet. He is aware of what’s good for him,” Patel stated.