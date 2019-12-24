Partial Solar Eclipse To Be Visible In India, Other Countries On Thursday

The photo voltaic eclipse will final for a most of three minutes and 40 seconds.

A partial photo voltaic eclipse will likely be seen in some elements of India and a number of other different nations the world over on Thursday. The annular photo voltaic eclipse – usually known as a hoop of fireplace eclipse – occurs when the Moon covers the solar’s centre, leaving the solar’s seen outer edges to kind a “ring of fire” or annulus – across the moon.

That is the yr’s third and remaining photo voltaic eclipse that may happen over Asia, Africa and Australia.

The utmost obstruction of the solar through the eclipse when seen from totally different cities of India will likely be 89.four per cent in Bengaluru, 84.6 per cent in Chennai, 78.eight per cent in Mumbai, 74.three per cent in Hyderabad, 66 per cent in Ahmedabad and 44.7 per cent in Delhi, the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) mentioned, information company PTI reported. In Kolkata, the eclipse will likely be seen 45.1 per cent and can start at 08:26:55 am, attain its most at 09:52:37 am and finish at 11:32:37 am.

Individuals in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and

Guam may also be capable to witness the partial lunar eclipse.

In case you’re planning to witness the photo voltaic eclipse in particular person, just be sure you put on eye safety and are not wanting on the Solar or the sky with bare eyes.

The world will see the primary lunar eclipse of 2020 on January 10, simply 15 days after the final photo voltaic eclipse of 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)