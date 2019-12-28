Partick Thistle fans hold minute’s applause after death of Euromilions jackpot winner Colin Weir

Partick Thistle soccer followers held a minute-long applause earlier than kick-off after the demise of EuroMillions jackpot winner Colin Weir.

The soccer membership’s proprietor was additionally honoured by gamers who took to the sector sporting black armbands for the fixture in opposition to Greenock Morton, following Mr Weir’s demise from a brief sickness.

Former TV cameraman Mr Weir, 71, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, was Britain’s largest lottery winner up till October this 12 months.

Colin Weir and his now ex-wife Chris received a EuroMillions jackpot of £161 million in July 2011. Mr Weir was Britain’s largest lottery winner up till October this 12 months

He received the £161million jackpot along with his now ex-wife Christine in July 2011.

Mr Weir helped the Jags to arrange the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a piece of the membership’s Firhill Stadium was named the Colin Weir Stand in his honour.

A press release stated: ‘It’s with deep unhappiness that we announce the passing of Colin Weir early as we speak after a brief sickness.

‘We might ask for privateness for his household and buddies at this distressing time.

‘No additional remark will probably be made aside from to supply honest due to the workers of College Hospital Ayr for his or her care and compassion.’

Mr and Mrs Weir, 62, have been granted a divorce through the summer time after 38 years of marriage. They’d two kids collectively, Carly, 32, and Jamie, 30.

Soccer followers on the Partick Thistle recreation held a minute-long applause earlier than kick-off to commemorate the demise of EuroMillions jackpot winner Colin Weir. Final month he secured a majority stake within the Glasgow membership in a seven-figure deal

Former TV cameraman Mr Weir received the jackpot along with his now ex-wife Christine in July 2011

A piece of the membership’s Firhill Stadium was named the Colin Weir Stand in his honour. The soccer membership’s proprietor was additionally honoured by gamers who took to the sector sporting black armbands

Mr Weir was identified for his assist for the SNP. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated she was ‘extremely unhappy’ to listen to of the demise.

She stated: ‘Colin’s willpower and generosity in the reason for Scottish independence can’t be overstated and was vastly appreciated.

High eight EuroMillions draw winners in Britain Listed below are the eight largest UK winners of the EuroMillions draw thus far: 1) An nameless ticket holder wins the £170million EuroMillions prize in October 2019 – Britain’s largest ever jackpot. 2) In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir from Largs in Ayrshire grew to become Europe’s largest lottery winners on the time after they scooped greater than £161million. The couple stated they have been ‘not scared’ of the wealth as a result of they have been going to have ‘so much fun’ with the cash. three) Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took dwelling greater than £148 million in August 2012. The wedding ended simply 15 months into their new jackpot successful lives, citing the stress of the cash as the rationale they wanted to separate. four) An nameless ticket holder hook dwelling £121m 5) Patrick and Frances Connolly from County Armagh scooped a £115million EuroMillions jackpot on New Yr’s Day 2019 6) An unnamed ticket= holder claimed simply over £113million in October 2010, and selected not go public. 7) Neil Trotter, from south London, received almost £108million, going from former automobile mechanic to multimillionaire in March 2014. Neighbours in Croydon described he and associate Nicky Ottaway moved out ‘almost overnight’ after they scooped the EuroMillions jackpot final March. eight) A pair from Cambridgeshire, Dave and Angela Dawes, received greater than £101million on their third go on the EuroMillions attract October 2011. Mr Dawes stated he ‘did not sleep a wink’ the evening of the win, because it was too late to name Camelot after the couple checked their numbers.

‘The SNP and the independence motion has misplaced a real buddy as we speak and we are going to miss him dearly.’

Final month he secured a majority stake within the Glasgow membership in a seven-figure deal – and promised to provide the 55 per cent shareholding to a followers group by March of subsequent 12 months.

Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Thistle For Ever fan membership, stated: ‘We’re vastly indebted for all he has carried out for Patrick Thistle. That is extremely unhappy information and our ideas are along with his household and buddies.’

Partick Thistle FC stated: ‘It’s with deep unhappiness we verify that lifelong Jags fan Colin Weir handed away earlier as we speak.

‘On behalf of everybody at Partick Thistle, our love, ideas and prayers are with the household and shut buddies of Colin at this most tough time.’

The membership’s interim director, Alan Caldwell, stated: ‘Such unhappy information about Colin Weir. Ideas along with his household and buddies at the moment.’

Mr Weir, a former STV cameraman, additionally made a donation to a neighborhood soccer membership in his dwelling city of Largs after establishing the Weir Charitable Belief in 2013 along with his spouse.

Largs Thistle FC thanked Mr Weir for his companies to the membership, saying: ‘We’re very unhappy to listen to in regards to the passing of Colin Weir.

‘Colin gave again to the membership he supported for a few years by the set up of our 3G pitch in 2012. RIP Colin.’

The Weirs have been often called eager supporters of independence and donated round £1million to the Sure Scotland marketing campaign forward of the 2014 referendum.

The couple additionally made substantial donations to the SNP.

SNP Constitutional Relations minister Michael Russell posted a tribute to Mr Weir on Twitter, writing: ‘Unhappy to see this – keep in mind him very kindly, each of us contesting seats in 1987, engaged on PPBs for @theSNP once I was VC Publicity & his nice generosity after his win.’

Mr Weir signed their £3million mansion (pictured) in Troon over to his spouse final August

It’s understood that Mr and Mrs Weir, a retired psychiatric nurse, had been dwelling aside for almost a 12 months.

They’d each been compelled to surrender work early and nursed one another by way of years of unwell well being earlier than they grew to become the 22nd richest individuals in Scotland after their £161,653,000 win in July 2011.

In a single day, they entered the Sunday Occasions Wealthy Checklist above Beatle Ringo Starr and singer Sir Tom Jones however shunned the lavish way of life and determined to go on vacation to Brighton following their win.

One of many first gadgets Mr Weir bought was a checked sports activities jacket much like the one worn by Scotsport legend Arthur Montford.

After their win, Mrs Weir stated: ‘We’ve each at all times wished to see the Nice Wall of China and Colin would love to face on the foot of Ayers Rock in Australia.’

However she added: ‘We love our city and we love our home. We’ve no plans to maneuver. Besides we could purchase a second – or a 3rd – dwelling.’

The couple ended up shopping for various houses, together with for his or her son Jamie, now 30, who was working in a name centre, and daughter Carly, 32, who was finding out images. Additionally they purchased houses for his or her shut buddies.

Quickly after the life-changing windfall, they moved out of their very own three-bedroom dwelling into Knock Home – a mansion set in 23 acres of gardens and woods within the hills above Largs, full with cinema, pool and stables.

The couple (pictured in 2012) ended up shopping for various houses, together with for his or her son, who was working in a name centre, and daughter, who was finding out images

They purchased it for £850,000 earlier than promoting it in 2016 to an abroad belief in a £1.4million deal.

Additionally they went on to changed their humble Suzuki for a £160,000 fleet of automobiles for the couple, their household and buddies.

As a substitute of promoting their previous £220,000 home, the pair gifted it to a younger mom who lived subsequent door together with her mother and father.

They’re thought to have purchased 5 houses, at £230,000 every, for buddies in a brand new growth. Mrs Weir, the second of six kids, additionally purchased properties for all her siblings.

Tales of their kindness are well-rehearsed by locals: the £50,000 sponsorship for Lee Craigmile to finish a four-year course on the Florence Academy of Artwork; £102,000 for the Nationwide Sports activities Coaching Centre at Inverclyde; £750,000 for an all-weather synthetic pitch at Largs Thistle.

Soccer-mad Mr Weir grew to become honorary president.