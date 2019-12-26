Parts Of Uttar Pradesh Go Offline As Cops Brace For Renewed Protests

Violence had erupted in a number of components of Uttar Pradesh final week.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh authorities has blacked out Web connectivity in eight districts of the state till tomorrow night over issues of additional protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act erupting after the Friday prayers.

Till stories final got here in, Web connectivity was suspended in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. No such motion was taken in state capital Lucknow, despite the fact that it had additionally witnessed clashes between the police and protesters final week.

“We’ve deployed security personnel in different districts of the state and held talks with the people. Internet services have been suspended in eight districts for a day, and we’re also monitoring content on social media,” information company ANI quoted Further Director Basic (Legislation and Order) PV Ramasastry as saying.

Violence broke out in lots of components of the state between December 19 and 21, claiming the lives of as many as 21 protesters. Though most of the our bodies bore gunshot wounds, the state police insisted that they didn’t shoot something apart from plastic pellets and rubber bullets. They’ve owned as much as opening hearth solely at Bijnore, the place a 20-year-old civil companies aspirant was killed.

In an try and justify their retaliatory motion, the state police lately launched a sequence of images and movies exhibiting two males firing at cops throughout protests in opposition to the controversial regulation. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma claimed that the police had additionally suffered heavy losses. “As many as 288 policemen were injured in violence that erupted across 21 districts. Sixty-two of them suffered firearm injuries,” he mentioned at a press convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi additionally counseled the state police for efficiently quelling the protests earlier this week.

Opposition leaders, nevertheless, have been removed from satisfied. “The maximum number of deaths during the CAA/NRC protests was reported from Uttar Pradesh. The state government should probe these deaths and come forward to help the families of those innocent,” Bahujan Samaj Get together chief Mayawati mentioned in a tweet.

Congress basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra additionally visited Bijnor to fulfill the households of two folks killed in clashes that adopted the enactment of the Citizenship Modification Act. Even the Nationwide Human Rights Fee has issued a discover to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over complaints of human rights violations within the state.

College students of the Jamia Millia College have declared that they may picket the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan at three pm on Friday to protest “police atrocities” within the state.

The Citizenship Modification Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it would assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

(With inputs from ANI)