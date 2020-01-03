Passenger Allegedly Commits Suicide On Metro’s Yellow Line In Delhi

Police confirmed the incident however the id, age particulars in regards to the sufferer have been awaited

New Delhi:

A passenger allegedly dedicated suicide by leaping in entrance of a shifting practice at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at the moment, resulting in transient delay in providers, officers mentioned.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA Metropolis Centre in Gurgaon.

Police confirmed the incident however the id, age and different particulars in regards to the sufferer have been awaited.

A passenger allegedly dedicated suicide at a station on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, a senior police official mentioned.

Companies have been delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda Metropolis Centre part of the Yellow Line because of the incident, DMRC officers mentioned.

“Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted quickly after the incident.

The traditional providers have been resumed after 10-15 minutes delay, the officers mentioned.

(In the event you want help or know somebody who does, please attain out to your nearest psychological well being specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Basis: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Basis for Psychological Well being: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: zero22-25521111 (Out there from Monday to Saturday: eight:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Out there from 12 pm – eight pm)

