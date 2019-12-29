Passenger arrested after ride-service driver is threatened, CHP says

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man early Sunday morning on suspicion of constructing prison threats in opposition to his ride-service driver.

The driving force flagged down a California Freeway Patrol officer round three:30 a.m. in a Solar Valley neighborhood and stated his passenger, Sergio Gonzales, was armed with a gun and threatened to kill him, in accordance with a CHP information launch.

A number of CHP models responded to Roscoe Boulevard, west of the Hollywood Freeway, and made name outs to the passenger in English and Spanish, authorities stated. Gonzales stayed contained in the automotive and didn’t reply to instructions to exit the automobile.

As a result of the automotive’s home windows had been closely tinted, officers had been unable to see inside — prompting them to make use of much less deadly shotgun rounds, in accordance with the CHP. Officers took the suspect into custody round four:40 a.m. and recovered a knife from the scene, the CHP stated.

Gonzales was on parole for resisting an officer and assault with a lethal weapon.