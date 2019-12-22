Passenger Arrested With 21 Exotic Animals At Chennai Airport

The Animal Quarantine officers beneficial deporting the animals again to the nation of origin

Chennai:

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Division on Sunday caught a smuggler of unique animals on the worldwide airport within the metropolis.

“On Sunday morning, AIU officers noticed that one passenger was moving in a suspicious manner in the arrival area. He was intercepted at the exit gate. The passenger was identified as Mohamed Mohideen, 28, from Chennai, who had arrived from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG337,” stated the Customs Division in a press release.

“On further examination of his belongings, 21 exotic animals — rodents and reptiles — were found to be concealed in his luggage,” added the Customs Division stated within the press launch.

The animals included 12 banner tailed kangaroo rats, three prairie canine, one pink squirrel and 5 blue iguana lizards. The animals have been discovered to be in a wholesome situation.

The Animal Quarantine officers beneficial deporting the animals again to the nation of origin because the passenger didn’t have any paperwork to import the animals into India.

Mohideen has been detained. Additional investigation is underway.