January 23, 2020 | 1:08pm

A passenger flying from Mexico into Los Angeles was hospitalized and quarantined Wednesday evening after displaying signs of the lethal new coronavirus pressure, in response to experiences.

The traveler landed at LA Worldwide Airport Wednesday round 6:46 p.m. on American Airways flight 2546, the place they have been met by police and firefighters, Fox 5 experiences.

Firefighters performed a “deep contamination process” after the passenger was taken to a neighborhood hospital, the outlet reported.

Signs of the virus embrace a fever, issue respiratory and coughing, however authorities haven’t stated which the traveler was displaying.

Authorities in China, the place the outbreak started, say 17 individuals have died and greater than 500 have been contaminated with the brand new virus.

Circumstances have additionally been reported within the US, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

Passengers are being screened for the virus at LAX, San Francisco Worldwide Airport and John F. Kennedy Worldwide Airport — the three ports that obtain probably the most vacationers from the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan, the place the virus seems to have began.