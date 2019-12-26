Passenger Onboard Ahmedabad-Kolkata Flight Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

The SpiceJet flight departed to its last vacation spot at 2 am. (File)

New Delhi:

An Ahmedabad-bound SpiceJet plane made an emergency touchdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore metropolis on Thursday after a passenger fell sick, officers mentioned, including that he later died.

“On 26.12.2019 about 00:15 Hrs, a flight of SpiceJet SG-406 bound for Ahmedabad from Kolkata required emergency landing due to medical emergency. At about 00:31 Hrs, the flight landed,” an official assertion mentioned.

The flight landed in Indore, the airport supervisor together with the ambulance of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and on-duty docs instantly attended to the passenger named Jayvijay Vaghu who was then referred to Banthia Hospital for remedy.

“At Banthia Hospital the pax was further referred to MY government hospital Indore for treatment where the said pax was declared dead due to cardiac arrest,” the assertion learn.

The flight departed to its last vacation spot at 2 am.

