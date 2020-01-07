Passenger plane skids off the runway at Istanbul before all 164 passengers are safely evacuated

By Corazon Miller For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:44 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:02 EST, 7 January 2020

A passenger airplane has skidded off the runway within the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul this morning, inflicting dozens of flights on the airport to be diverted or cancelled.

The Boeing 737-800 from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, skidded because it landed at Sabiha Gokcen Worldwide Airport amidst moist climate circumstances.

Storms and heavy rain have affected town and transportation since Sunday night time.

A picture on social media exhibits how the airplane ended up in mushy floor, simply off the runway, after it skidded to a halt

Footage exhibits crews responding to the stricken airplane the place it rests in a patch of grass simply off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen Worldwide Airport in Istanbul, Turkey

Photos on social media present how the airplane appeared to have skidded throughout the runway right into a patch of soppy grass.

One picture exhibits the stricken airplane, splattered with what appears to be like like filth throughout its physique, and inflatable slides deployed exterior every exit. Firetrucks and emergency personnel might be seen gathered across the airplane.

One other exhibits a close-up of crew, and a tractor, working to extricate the airplane from the mushy floor.

Istanbul governor’s workplace mentioned there have been no deaths or accidents and all 164 passengers had been safely evacuated, by emergency slides.

In an announcement a Pegasus airline spokeswoman confirmed considered one of its planes travelling from the UAE had skilled a ‘runway tour’.

She mentioned all passengers and cabin crew had disembarked the plane safely, and investigations had been underway into what occurred.

‘We are going to proceed to supply info almost about any additional updates,’ she mentioned.

A tractor might be seen digging up the filth on the rear of the plane which seems to have sunken into the mushy earth alongside the airport runway

Flights to and from the airport have been cancelled as officers cope with clearing the stricken airplane from the place it landed

The official Anadolu information company mentioned the worldwide airport was anticipated to be closed for a lot of the morning.

Nonetheless, the web site for the airport on the Asian aspect of Turkey’s largest metropolis, indicated flights to and from the airport had been cancelled no less than till early afternoon.

Passengers as a result of journey are being suggested to contact their airways straight for the newest info.