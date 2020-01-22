Passengers are arrested at Heathrow after fight breaks out

Passengers are arrested at Heathrow after battle breaks out on Pakistan Worldwide Airways flight from Lahore to London
By Amie Gordon For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Two passengers have reportedly been arrested at Heathrow Airport after getting right into a battle on board a flight.
The pair reportedly are understood to have been embroiled in a ‘heated argument and brawl’ whereas on the Pakistan Worldwide Airways flight from Lahore to London Heathrow.
Extra to observe
Two passengers have reportedly been arrested at Heathrow Airport after getting right into a battle on board a flight
Commercial
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment