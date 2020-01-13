Passenger’s leg severed and driver flees after police chase in Koreatown, authorities say

A person driving in a automobile police say was stolen had his leg severed when he jumped out of the car early Monday morning throughout a police pursuit, and authorities are actually looking for the motive force, who fled after crashing the automobile.

Los Angeles police started pursuing the car shortly after 2 a.m. The chase ended inside minutes when the motive force crashed right into a row of parked automobiles close to seventh and Berendo streets, authorities mentioned.

The driving force bailed out of the automobile after the crash and ran off. The passenger, who was injured after leaping out of the car and was left behind, was taken to a hospital for therapy, police mentioned.

Authorities arrange a fringe within the space with the assistance of LAPD Ok-9 models. An outline of the motive force was not instantly accessible.

