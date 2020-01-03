Passengers on Caribbean cruise step forward to donate blood after 68-year-old falls seriously ill

By Sam Blanchard Senior Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Passengers on a Caribbean cruise could have saved a person’s life after they donated blood when he fell critically in poor health on board.

The American 68-year-old, who has not been recognized, needed to be evacuated by helicopter from the ship on New 12 months’s Day.

When he turned in poor health the captain of the ship put out a name for passengers to donate blood. Sixty individuals got here ahead, a holidaymaker on board mentioned.

The US Coast Guard then flew out to the Queen Mary 2 cruise liner and took the person and his spouse again to a hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

His sickness is unknown however his situation was described as steady when he had been given a transfusion of blood from different passengers.

One passenger, Bob Johnson from Suffolk, England, instructed The Telegraph: ‘The captain requested for blood donors with the suitable blood group and greater than 60 individuals volunteered.

‘We had been instructed the situation of the in poor health passenger was stabilised with a transfusion after which they had been picked up by American coastguard helicopter and flown to the closest hospital, which was in Puerto Rico.’

It isn’t recognized what sickness the person was struck down with, however blood transfusions are given to sufferers after they have a scarcity of pink blood cells.

WHAT IS A BLOOD TRANSFUSION? A blood transfusion is a process during which a affected person who has misplaced blood or doesn’t have sufficient oxygen in their very own blood is given another person’s. It really works by drawing blood from the wholesome affected person, ensuring it would not have ailments akin to HIV or hepatitis, then injecting it into the sick individual. A donor and a recipient will need to have the identical blood sort – the principle teams are A, AB, B and O – however O-negative blood could be given to anybody. Causes individuals would possibly want a transfusion embrace blood loss from a critical harm or inside bleeding from a ruptured abdomen ulcer, for instance; leukaemia or chemotherapy which damages the blood cells; or a blood illness akin to sickle cell illness or thalassaemia. Blood transfusions are frequent and really protected, the NHS says, however can set off allergic reactions. Recipients usually are not allowed to donate blood afterwards. Supply: NHS

This can be brought on by a bodily harm or inside bleeding brought on by one thing akin to a burst abdomen ulcer.

Individuals may want blood transfusions if they’ve leukaemia or are having chemotherapy, or a blood-specific situation akin to sickle cell illness or thalassaemia, in response to the NHS.

Transfusions contain taking blood from a stay, wholesome donor, checking it would not include ailments akin to HIV or hepatitis, then injecting it right into a sick affected person.

A donor and a recipient will need to have the identical blood sort – the principle teams are A, AB, B and O – however O-negative blood could be given to anybody.

The person wanted ‘instant medical consideration’ at an area hospital as quickly as he landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard mentioned.

The passenger was handled by in-house medics on board the cruise liner, operated by luxurious vacation firm Cunard, which has its personal medical centre.

He had been on a 26-day cruise from Southampton to New York through the Caribbean. Costs for this 12 months’s operating of the cruise begin at £three,420 per individual.

The ship is 1,132 toes lengthy (345m) – nearly 1 / 4 of a mile – and has sufficient house for two,691 visitors and 1,292 crew members.

A Coast Guard crew did ‘a number of hoists’ to get the person and his spouse off the Queen Mary 2 at 2pm native time on Wednesday, in response to the emergency service.

One of many crew members, Adam Tootle, mentioned: ‘I’m glad that had been had been in a position to assist the affected person and his associate make it safely to the hospital.

‘The coaching we full ready us properly for this mission and for my first profitable stay hoist.’

MailOnline has contacted the cruise operator, Cunard, for remark.