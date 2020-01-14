Pat Cummins Gets Special Gift From Fan In India, Gets Nostalgic. Watch

Pat Cummins, who grew to become the costliest abroad participant within the historical past of the Indian Premier League when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) purchased him for Rs 15.5 crore within the public sale final December, is in India for Australia’s three-match ODI sequence. The pacer met a fan after reaching India, who gave him a particular reward – a KKR jersey with Cummins’ identify from 2015. Cummins, who performed for KKR earlier than in 2014 and 2015, opened up in a video tweeted by the Kolkata based mostly franchise in regards to the reward and the way it introduced again a number of reminiscences of his time with them earlier than and the Eden Gardens.

Watch Cummins’ response to the reward right here:

— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 14, 2020

“I’m here back in India and I’ve run into a fan and he’s gifted me this old KKR shirt from 2015,” Cummins mentioned within the video.

“It brings back a lot of memories. I’m really excited for the season,” he added.

“Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy,” the world no.1 Take a look at bowler mentioned.

“And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home,” he remembered fondly.

“I absolutely love it there. Can’t wait to make a lot more memories this season,” he mentioned.

Then, pointing on the brand on the jersey, Cummins made a daring prediction.

“So, I’m just looking closer at the logo. You can see two stars there, because we’ve won two titles,” he noticed.

“I think this is the season we add an extra star to that,” he mentioned.

Other than Cummins, KKR added to their firepower with the bat within the public sale, investing in flamboyant English opener Tom Banton and the World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan, who will be explosive within the center order.