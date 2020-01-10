Pat Cummins Says Spinners Play Bigger Part In India Than Anywhere Else

Australian tempo spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his workforce to play an even bigger function within the ODI sequence in opposition to India although he isn’t anticipating dust-bowls throughout a limited-overs task. The sequence begins in Mumbai on January 14, adopted by the second and third match in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively. “I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it’s rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international,” Cummins advised reporters forward of Australia’s departure.

Australia made a superb comeback to win the five-match ODI sequence Three-2 in India final yr after trailing Zero-2.

“Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs,” Cummins mentioned.

Australia are travelling with two specialist spinners of their squad — left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Speaking in regards to the tracks in India, the 26-year-old Cummins mentioned the ball will get softer as the sport progresses which makes it simpler to bowl as in comparison with different international locations.

However enjoying in smaller, sooner fields include their very own set of challenges.

“Up front there’s always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball.”

“But it’s just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren’t as pacey and bouncy but it’s the same format just a slightly different beast,” he added.