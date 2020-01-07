Pataas trailer: Dhanush-starrer reminds of Suriya’s 7aum Arivu [Watch video]

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release occasion in Hyderabad













The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film Pataas is launched on Tuesday, 7 January. It’s a power-packed clip which has a correct mix of motion, dialogues and mass moments. What makes the video stand completely different from the same old masala movies is the way in which Dhanush’s pulls of two completely different avatars in his model. [Crawl down to watch the trailer]

Dhanush and Suriya.PR Handout

Dhanush’s Two Roles

The clip begins with vesthi-clad Dhanush educating historic martial arts in his village. He has sported a and beard for this function and this look is just like the one he had donned in Asuran. The dialogue in his voice says that he desires to move this artwork to the following era.

In a matter of seconds, we’re launched to his different avatar of a boxer. Dhanush has achieved away along with his moustache and the beard for this avatar. This look resembles to the one he had in his earlier film Enai Noki Paayum Thota. There may be quirkiness to this function as he mouths one-liners.

Mehreen Pirzada, Sneha, Nassar and lots of others are seen within the trailer, however the focus is just round Dhanush’s characters. Going by the video, it appears like an motion packed film with revolves round martial arts and kick-boxing with a revenge story.

7aum Arivu

Nevertheless, the film has shades of AR Murugadoss-directorial and Suriya-starrer 7aum Arivu. The traditional martial arts connection makes one type such a view. General, the trailer of Pataas leaves good impression and creates a great buzz across the movie.

Pataas reunites Dhanush with RS Durai Senthilkumar after Kodi. Sathyajyothi Movies-produced movie is distributed by Solar Photos. The movie has Vivek-Mervin’s music, Om Prakash’s cinematography and Prakash Mabbu’s modifying.

The movie is scheduled for launch on 16 January.