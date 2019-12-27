Patapon 2 Remaster Icons Leaked, Signalling a Possible Upcoming Release

Again in 2017, Patapon 2 Remastered was revealed, supposedly aiming for a PS4 launch. Since then, issues have been radio silent, leaving many followers to marvel if the sport may need been canceled, however a current leak may need simply given us an replace. A pair of Patapon 2 thumbnails has emerged, pointing to the potential upcoming launch of the remaster (or not less than an replace of some sort).

As found by Gamstat, two totally different variations might be forthcoming, together with a North American launch and a Japanese launch, each of which function barely totally different paintings (primarily within the logos for every). You’ll be able to take a look at every thumbnail under:

Gamstat has a optimistic monitor document of discovering HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer thumbnails forward of the official unveiling, most not too long ago highlighting Resident Evil three remake previous to its official announcement throughout Sony’s State of Play. The positioning additionally leaked a thumbnail for a supposed Remaining Fantasy VII Remake demo in the identical batch because the Patapon 2 Remastered icons. Though, very like the Remaining Fantasy VII Remake demo, no official replace or announcement has been made a couple of potential upcoming launch for Patapon 2 Remastered.

Patapon 2 initially got here to the PSP in 2008 (2009 in North America), adopted by Patapon three in 2011. They each function sequels to Patapon, a recreation that launched on the PSP in 2007. A remaster of Patapon got here to PS4 in 2017 and obtained favorable evaluations.

Patapon options rhythm gameplay with god recreation components. The title comes from Japanese, with “pata” translating to marching and “pon” that means drumming. In it, you play as an omnipresent being who instructions tiny creatures by taking part in drums. You should strike every drum in time with the music to successfully command your Patapon tribe.

[Source: Gamstat; Via: Siliconera]