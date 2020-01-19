Patrick Mahomes’ feet, arms, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning landing, added three TD passes, and the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs made their first Tremendous Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 Sunday for the AFC championship.

In two weeks in Miami, they’ll play the winner of the NFC title sport between Inexperienced Bay and San Francisco.

Mahomes did his typical excellent job passing, nevertheless it was his 27-yard faucet dance down the left sideline late within the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead. From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star again Derrick Henry.

Eventually, for the primary time since 1970 and the third time general, the Chiefs (14-Four) are Tremendous Bowl certain.

Including to the enjoyment of the achievement, coach Andy Reid and proprietor Clark Hunt accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy — named after his father — emblematic of the AFC title.

Subsequent up: chasing the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As that they had accomplished of their previous three “elimination” video games, the sixth-seeded Titans (11-Eight) received began rapidly. The distinction at Arrowhead versus Houston, New England and Baltimore was that the Chiefs had Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Damien Williams on offense, and a vastly upgraded protection from after they misplaced in final yr’s AFC title sport.

Every week after they overcame a 24-Zero deficit towards Houston, the Chiefs needed to rally once more.

Down 10-Zero and 17-7, Kansas Metropolis didn’t flinch, constructing a 35-17 lead whereas controlling the clock with a robust floor sport. Naturally, Mahomes complemented that with sharp passing, spreading the ball on brief and deep throws. The dagger got here with a 60-yard completion to Watkins for the Chiefs’ 28th straight level halfway within the ultimate interval.

Mahomes thrust each arms within the air as the group sang “I Want To Dance With Somebody.”

That any person might be both the 49ers or Packers in two weeks. They had been deciding the NFC crown later Sunday in California.

After taking a Three-Zero lead on Greg Joseph’s first area objective — with Tennessee’s penchant for scoring within the pink zone, he hadn’t been known as upon in his earlier 4 video games with the crew — the Titans received an enormous break. Bashaud Breeland appeared to make a diving interception, however replay overview confirmed the ball hitting the bottom.

Helped by consecutive offside penalties and a a fourth-down cross to Adam Humphries for his first profession playoff reception, the Titans transformed on, what else, Henry’s Four-yard run.

Then the Chiefs received rolling, scoring on three successive collection. Hill took it in on a shovel cross, later beat high Titans cornerback Logan Ryan for a 20-yard reception, and Mahomes completed the half along with his sensible jaunt down the left sideline with half the Tennessee protection seemingly anticipating him to step out of bounds.

That gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead. It went to 28-17 on Williams’ Three-yard run to cap a seven-minute drive. Then Watkins toasted Logan for the clinching lengthy cross.

Henry was held to 69 yards on 19 carries after speeding for 588 yards up to now three video games as an unstoppable power. However the Chiefs simply outrushed the Titans on Sunday.

Mahomes had 53 of these yards and likewise was 23 for 35 for 294 yards passing.

TRICKERY

Final week, Henry threw a bounce cross for a landing towards Baltimore. On Sunday, Dennis Kelly emulated his coach, Mike Vrabel. He sneaked free for Ryan Tannehill‘s lob, falling back awkwardly but holding on for Tennessee’s second TD. The backup deal with is the one offensive lineman since 2000 with two TDs receiving in a season. He additionally had one towards Jacksonville.

Vrabel caught 12 landing passes as a linebacker, together with one within the Tremendous Bowl when his Patriots beat Reid’s Eagles.

FOURTH DOWNS

Displaying the playing nature of each coaches, fourth-down conversions had been key on early scoring drives. Humphries, who missed the final six video games with an ankle downside, caught a Three-yarder on fourth-and-2 on the KC 29. Two performs later, Henry scored.

On the Chiefs’ ensuing possession, they went on fourth-and-2 from the Titans 28. Travis Kelce‘s 4-yard reception continued a march to Hill’s first TD.

UP NEXT

Titans: Determining in the event that they ran out of fuel or had been overwhelmed by a extra proficient crew as they head into the offseason.

Chiefs: The Tomahawk Chop might be heard at Onerous Rock Stadium within the Tremendous Bowl.