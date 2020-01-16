Patrick Stewart explains emotional reason he will never return to X-Men

Patrick Stewart gained’t be returning to his iconic X-Males function when the characters be part of the MCU – and he has an excellent motive why.

The Star Trek actor performed Professor X, chief of Marvel’s heroic mutants, for nearly twenty years till 2017’s acclaimed send-off Logan.

Hugh Jackman’s ultimate Wolverine movie, which acquired an Oscar nomination for Finest Tailored Screenplay, was just too emotional an expertise for him to contemplate returning.

How will the X-Males be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Stewart informed Digital Spy: “If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But, Logan changed all that.”

He went on to recount a heartfelt second he shared with star Hugh Jackman once they watched the movie collectively.

“The first time that Hugh and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered,” he stated. “Shortly after Xavier’s demise scene, I discovered myself getting very emotional however I needed to maintain a maintain of myself as a result of we have been sitting in the midst of this cinema.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan

“And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out Patrick.’ Hugh took my hand, and we held hands with the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there was so many things we were upset about.”

He added: “We were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye to our characters as well. In that sense, it was not just the deaths of those two men in the franchise, but it was also goodbye to our part in them as well.”

However whereas Stewart’s days as Professor X are behind him, he’s returning to a different of his beloved sci-fi characters.

Star Trek: Picard will see him again within the function he first performed in The Subsequent Era, touchdown on Amazon Prime Video within the UK on Friday 24th January 2020.