Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg to come on board for Star Trek: Picard season 2

The primary episode of Star Trek: Picard hasn’t even debuted within the UK but – however Captain Jean-Luc Picard himself Patrick Stewart is already attempting to get a well-known star on board for season 2.

Talking on US discuss present The View, Stewart invited Whoopi Goldberg – who famously had a recurring position as Guinan on Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology, to reprise her position within the present’s second run.

[email protected] formally invitations @WhoopiGoldberg to affix season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

“I’m here with a formal invitation, it’s for you Whoopi,” he stated. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

The invitation was met with enormous cheers from the viewers, whereas Goldberg herself appeared visibly emotional as she responded to the supply.

She stated, “This was one of my greatest experiences, I’ve said this on the show before, Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time – the best time ever.”

Stewart replied, “Well it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us one more time.”

The primary run of Star Trek: Picard sees many former stars of the franchsie return alongside Stewart, together with Jeri Ryan as Seven of 9, Brent Spiner as Knowledge and Jonathan Frakes as William Riker.

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video.