Patrick Stewart reveals the character he’ll never play again

Wealthy Fury/Getty Photos

He’ll boldly return to a spot few males have earlier than when Star Trek: Picard soars onto CBS All Entry on January 23, however Sir Patrick Stewart has now made it clear there’s one iconic character he has no intention of reprising on massive screens or small.

Sadly for followers of the X-Males cinematic universe, the character Stewart will now not be enjoying is the one and solely Charles Xavier, in any other case often called Professor X.

Stewart broke the unhappy information in a current interview with Digital Spy, throughout which he confirmed he’d met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige about enjoying X-Males chief Professor X in a future Marvel film.

“I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations,” stated Stewart. “And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.”

Listening to that Stewart sat down for a couple of prolonged talks with Feige is not shocking, provided that followers have been anticipating the actor’s potential return to the X-Males universe with Marvel for the reason that Disney-Fox merger made such an occasion potential. It is even much less stunning to seek out out that Feige was contemplating bringing Stewart again for Marvel’s first X-Males characteristic, as Patrick Stewart has at all times been the actor greatest suited to the function of Professor X (all due respect to James McAvoy for attempting). What could also be shocking is that Stewart went on to assert he would have returned to the function for one more mutant journey, if not for the sanctity of his final massive display screen look as Professor X in 2017’s Logan.

“Here’s the problem,” Stewart stated of a potential return to his X-Males character. “If we had not made Logan, then sure, I might in all probability be able to get into that wheelchair yet another time and be Charles Xavier. However Logan modified all that.”