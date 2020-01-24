Patrick Stewart says Picard series is ‘a world of Star Trek he never envisioned’

Patrick Stewart very almost turned down the prospect to reprise his iconic position of Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new Star Trek sequence – however has revealed that it was the artistic staff’s willingness to ‘break the rules’ of the franchise that satisfied him to enroll.

Stewart will play Jean-Luc once more in Star Trek: Picard, 18 years after his last big-screen outing because the character in 2002’s Nemesis.

“I was all ready with my speech of refusal,” he defined final evening (15th January) at a screening of the primary episode in London’s Leicester Sq..

“Indeed, I insisted through my representative that I would meet them face-to-face, and tell them why I was going to say, “NO!”– I did my greatest.

“And [once] the assembly was over, I requested my agent, ‘Would you ask them if they could put on paper the things that they said to me just now. Because I’d like to check them so much nearer.’ As a result of, consider me, the very final thing that I felt I needed, or wanted, was to return to Star Trek.

Star Trek: Picard has already been renewed for season 2

“Nicely, two days later, 35 pages confirmed up, and I learn them, and… I used to be hooked. As a result of what they have been writing about was a picture of the way forward for Jean-Luc and the world of Star Trek that I had by no means envisioned earlier than, and thought couldn’t even be potential beneath the overriding rule of what Star Trek is, and what it isn’t.

“These guys were breaking those rules again and again and again. And, well, that’s the kind of stuff that interests me. And with increasing excitement, I signed on.”

Alex Kurtzman, government producer on the Star Trek franchise, agreed that his want and that of the artistic staff on Picard was to do one thing with the sequence and the character of Jean-Luc that had “not been done before”.

“Patrick mentioned, ‘I don’t need to simply do season eight of The Subsequent Era. I need it to be the following chapter of this man’s life.’ Picard resides with remorse and loss in a means that’s profound. The concept he has this chance in a really surprising solution to proper the wrongs he feels he was part of; he has a second probability to make amends.

Patrick Stewart and Marina Sirtis in Star Trek: Picard

“It’s a lovely story. You virtually by no means get to inform that story from the standpoint— Jean-Luc is 92 years outdated in Starfleet years What number of reveals mean you can inform the story from the standpoint of any individual who’s wanting again on their life, and giving them one final probability of hope? I believe that’s what we actually needed to say.”

Star Trek: Picard will discover the retired Admiral Picard’s life post-Starfleet, as a brand new arrival in his life takes him on an surprising journey of discovery. Franchise veterans Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Information) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of 9) will even reprise their roles, alongside Trek newcomers Alison Tablet, Harry Treadaway and Santiago Cabrera.

The sequence launches Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video.