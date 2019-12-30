Patriots blow chance at No. 2 seed, heading to wild card game for first time in 10 years

Any concern over the New England Patriots needed to be tempered earlier than Sunday’s common season finale in Foxborough.

Now it needs to be very actual.

After making the mid-season flip at Eight-Zero, the Patriots have been Four-Three within the second half heading into a vital (for them) assembly with the Four-11 Miami Dolphins, however these three losses have been to powerful opponents – the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Needing a victory in opposition to an enhancing Miami staff to seal a bye subsequent week, Invoice Belichick, Tom Brady and Co. have been certain to make a powerful assertion.

As an alternative, they did a giant ole stomach flop.

The 27-24 loss to the Dolphins means New England will play a wild card sport for the primary time since 2009. They may host the Tennessee Titans and will they win that – which at this level shouldn’t be a wise wager – the Patriots would then head off to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs within the divisional spherical.

Whereas they did defeat Ok.C. on Missouri soil within the AFC championship sport final 12 months, this isn’t the identical Patriots staff. Removed from it. They did finish the season permitting a franchise report low 225 factors, breaking the outdated mark of 237 established in 2006. However their offence wouldn’t scare anyone.

Solely as soon as of their final eight video games did the Patriots put up greater than 24 factors, and that was a 34-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that noticed Stephon Gilmore rating on a 64-yard interception return.

Towards the Dolphins, Brady failed to finish 20 passes for the fourth time this season, connecting on simply 16-of-29 passes for 221 yards, two landing passes and one very un-Brady like interception ex-Patriot Eric Rowe took 35 yards for a rating.

It was the primary Choose Six thrown by Brady in two years.

“It was just a bad throw… it was just a bad throw,” mentioned Brady, who denied coping with any well being points however wasn’t very convincing. “I could always do things better. I don’t think there’s any one particular thing other than obviously I hate turning the ball over, but I just don’t think we did a good enough job. I certainly didn’t do a good enough job. We’ve got to be better next week.”

They need to have been higher this week. Given the circumstances, they need to have filleted the Fish. As an alternative, after pulling forward on a 13-yard landing by James White with Three:53 to go, the league’s No. 1 defence allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to push his staff all the way in which downfield earlier than a five-yard scoring catch by Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds on the clock.

The Patriots final gasp began on their very own 37 with a brief move to Julian Edelman, for simply his third reception of the day. It was lateraled 9 instances earlier than White’s fumble was recovered by Miami one yard from the place all of it started.

It was an uncharacteristically determined try by a staff that’s used to being in management, and it went nowhere.

Now the Patriots dynasty might very effectively be nearing its finish. Now a staff that’s been to 4 of the final 5 Tremendous Bowls and gained three of them appears to be like prefer it has little or no probability of being in Miami for LIV.

“I think we’ve got to think about trying to win one game and not think about many things other than that,” Brady mentioned when requested concerning the confidence degree of his staff. “We didn’t play the way we were capable. We got beat, and now we’ve got to play next week and we’ve got to play a lot better next week.”

The Titans are trying good. They have been victorious in 4 of their final six. They took their must-win sport, defeating a Texans staff that was resting starters, by a 35-14 rating in Houston to complete the season at 9-7. Their offence, led by NFL speeding chief Derrick Henry and rejuvenated QB Ryan Tannehill, is out of the blue explosive, very un-Patriots like.

Should you’re on the lookout for an upset on Wild Card weekend, strongly think about Tennessee.

ON SECOND THOUGHT: The 37-year outdated Fitzpatrick, who’s on the eighth staff of his 15-year profession, accomplished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a landing. He teamed with DeVante Parker, who was up in opposition to maybe the league’s finest nook in Gilmore, for eight catches totalling 137 yards. “I wasn’t going to shy away from a matchup,” mentioned Fitzpatrick. “Not because I don’t respect the other guy but because I have that much confidence in our guy. DeVante really stepped up.”

Brady did surpass the Four,000 yard for the 11th time in his profession. Three of these got here after he turned 40, which is one thing no different QB has achieved… The three catches gave Edelman precisely 100 for the season. It’s simply the second time in his profession he’s reached triple digits.

SECOND STRINGERS GET IT DONE: In a gentle rain and with most of their entrance liners resting, Baltimore crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers hopes with a 28-10 victory on dwelling discipline. Neither quarterback threw for 100 yards (Pittsburgh’s Devlin Hodges was 9-of-25 for 95 yards whereas Robert Griffin III, subbing for Lamar Jackson, accomplished 11-of-21 for 96) however the Ravens did it the way in which they’ve all season: with a terrific working assault that noticed Gus Edwards carry the ball 21 instances for 130 yards. The Ravens, who completed with their finest season (14-2) in franchise historical past, set a brand new NFL report for many staff speeding yards within the second quarter. The outdated mark of three,165 yards, set by the 1978 Patriots.

CHIEFS LOCK UP BYE: The Chiefs rolled into the No. 2 seed with their sixth consecutive victory, 31-21 over the Chargers. Patrick Mahomes had a quiet day numbers clever, finishing 16-of-25 for 174 yards with a landing and a decide, however he nonetheless grew to become simply the fifth QB in NFL historical past to have a number of Four,000-yard seasons in his first three years. “We are the hottest team (in the AFC),” Tyreek Hill informed NFL Community’s James Palmer. “We got the most swag in the AFC. I know the Ravens got Lamar (Jackson) and the Patriots got Tom (Brady). But we got Patrick Mahomes baby. Heyyy.” And with that, Hill did a dance … The Chiefs did misplaced security Juan Thornhill to a big knee harm that the staff fears will preserve him out for all the playoffs, in line with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Community.

BILLS LOSE MEANINGLESS ONE TO JETS: With nothing on the road, Buffalo rested starters for subsequent weekend’s wild card sport in opposition to in Houston and dropped a 13-6 resolution to the New York Jets. “It’s officially win or go home, that’s what playoff football is all about,” mentioned Josh Allen, who threw simply 5 passes, finishing three, after which handed the quarterbacking chores to Matt Barkley. “Our team is resilient and we know we’re going to have to leave everything we have on the field during the postseason.”

EXTRA POINTS: With 211 yards on 32 carries, Henry completed the season because the NFL speeding chief … Nick Chubb, who entered the weekend in high spot, had simply 41 yards on 13 carries within the Browns 33-23 loss to the Bengals … Coming into the day clinging to a slim playoff hope, the Raiders misplaced 16-15 in Denver. Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock had a Four-1 report down the stretch … To shut out a disappointing season, the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the visiting Indianapolis Colts 38-20 with Gardner Minshew II finishing 27-of-39 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In video games began by Minshew this 12 months the Jags have been 6-6. They have been Zero-Four with free agent signing Nick Foles on the helm.

RIVERS LOOKING TO FLOW ELSEWHERE

After 16 seasons with the Chargers, Philip Rivers was emotional throughout what was doubtless his final post-game press convention with the staff. The 38-year outdated turns into a free agent in March and plans on taking part in once more someplace.

“Whether it’s exactly the end or not, which it still could be, but either way we’re still probably on 16 playing a little par-3 with only two holes to go,” he mentioned. “I’m definitely on that back stretch. There’s been times I’ve been a little emotional, even at the house talking through things and thinking about the last blitz protection meeting or the last bus ride.”

Rivers was one of many league’s finest quarterbacks when it got here to transferring the ball, with Four,615 passing yards. However whereas throwing 23 TD passes he additionally had 20 interceptions. The Chargers completed a disappointing 25-11.

“As far as can I do it, there’s no question,” he mentioned. “Do I still want to? Absolutely. There’s really no chip to prove anything to anybody. I know the people that know, know, and that’s that I can still play at a high level.”

PETERS LOCKED UP WITH EXTENSION

It’s uncommon for groups to make mid-October trades, interval, however virtually by no means do they full offers in Week 7 that work out for them in addition to the acquisition of Marcus Peters has for the Baltimore Ravens.

In flip, the Ravens have reportedly locked up the 26-year outdated cornerback for the subsequent three seasons with a $42 million extension that features $32 million in assured coin.

Not a foul haul, proper?

Effectively, Peters has proved worthy of it. Heading into Sunday’s sport in opposition to the determined Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens had gained eight consecutive video games since luring him from the Los Angeles Rams for 26-year outdated linebacker Kenny Younger and a fifth spherical decide.

After all Peters doesn’t deserve all of the credit score for the streak, however a few of it. With three interceptions, two for touchdowns, and 10 move knockdowns, he has helped stabilize a defence that earlier within the season had allowed a mixed 73 factors in back-to-back losses to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Peters additionally had two interceptions with the Rams, one in every of which he introduced all the way in which again for a rating, to offer him a league-leading three Choose Sixes on the season.