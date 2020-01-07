Patriots’ Joe Judge nears deal to be New York Giants’ head coach, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and Patriots assistant Joe Choose are engaged on a deal for him to turn out to be the workforce’s head coach, an individual accustomed to the negotiations advised The Related Press

The particular person spoke to the on situation of anonymity Tuesday as a result of the deal just isn’t performed.

Choose has gained three Tremendous Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Invoice Belichick‘s workers. He was the fifth candidate the Giants have interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur final week. Amongst those that have interviewed, Mike McCarthy agreed to turn out to be the Dallas Cowboys‘ new coach. And Matt Rhule, who was presupposed to interview with New York, is headed to Carolina.