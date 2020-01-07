Patriots OC Josh McDaniels down to one head-coaching interview

The excellent news for Patriots particular groups coordinator Joe Decide on Monday meant dangerous information for certainly one of his former colleagues.

As soon as Decide and the Giants started finalizing a deal that will make him their subsequent head coach, Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was unofficially left with a single head-coaching interview this offseason. He began with three.

Earlier within the day, the Panthers agreed to rent Baylor’s Matt Rhule as their subsequent head coach. Just like the Giants, McDaniels had been scheduled to take a seat down with Carolina about their teaching emptiness. As soon as thought-about a number one candidate, McDaniels now finds himself combating in a crowd for the final NFL head-coaching job out there: Cleveland’s.

McDaniels will meet with the Browns on Friday, in line with a number of reviews. He withdrew his identify from consideration for the Cleveland job 5 years in the past and didn’t interview with the entrance workplace final offseason, when it employed Freddie Kitchens. Different candidates, per ESPN, embody 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy amongst others.

An Ohio native, McDaniels reportedly started assembling a employees final week when he was granted permission to interview with different franchises for his or her head-coaching positions.

If he accepts a proposal from the Browns, who don’t presently have a normal supervisor, McDaniels may attempt to lure Nick Caserio, the Pats’ prime personnel government, to come back with him. Caserio’s contract is up in Might. Based on the Cleveland Plain Seller, McDaniels would advocate both Caserio, Patriots professional personnel director Dave Ziegler or former Pats government Scott Pioli to grow to be the crew’s subsequent GM.