Now, Florida’s lawyer normal’s workplace stated in a courtroom submitting that the billionaire Kraft might face a third-degree felony punishable by as much as 5 years in jail, if the state wins its attraction of the ruling on the tapes.

The state’s legal professionals are arguing for the primary time that Kraft — initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution — truly dedicated a felony, the Florida Solar-Sentinal reported. In courtroom papers, the lawyer normal’s workplace argued that buying prostitution providers on a number of days, as Kraft is accused of doing, is equal to a felony.