Patriots QB Tom Brady is “open-minded” about his future as a free agent

For the primary time in 9 seasons, Tom Brady was a sofa potato on Championship Sunday, as he tuned within the playoff video games as a non-participant with the Patriots eradicated from the competitors.

Showing on Westwood One forward of the the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Titans, Brady talked concerning the potential Tremendous Bowl combatants, however extra importantly, was as soon as once more requested about his future, and the potential of enjoying for an additional workforce in 2020.

The Patriots quarterback, who’s an unrestricted free agent, was requested if he was keen to play for somebody aside from the workforce he’s been with the previous 20 seasons and gained six Tremendous Bowl titles.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady stated. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. So I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

That future may nonetheless deliver No. 12 again to New England, however he seems able to a minimum of see what different groups may take note of.

Talking concerning the later recreation, Brady was requested if he was nonetheless a 49ers fan.

Rising up in San Mateo, California, Brady went to 49ers video games as a toddler. He stated he nonetheless has family and friends within the space, however turned his consideration to his former understudy, Jimmy Garoppolo, who shall be showing in his first Tremendous Bowl as a starter.

“I love watching Jimmy play,” Brady stated previous to the Niners beating the Packers with Garoppolo trying simply eight passes in a run-heavy assault. “He’s doing a great job for them.”

The recommendation he would have given Jimmy G for the NFC Championship Recreation actually applies to the Tremendous Bowl.

“I think a lot of it is, you pretty much do what you’ve done all year,” Brady stated. “You bought thus far with an unimaginable workforce enjoying actually nice complimentary soccer. It’s not about doing one thing totally different. It’s nearly going out and simply having actually good, stable execution.

“If there’s anything I would advise people, it’s during the week not to get caught up in all the different things you can do and the media obligations and overhype it.”