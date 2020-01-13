Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after leaping on the hood of somebody’s automotive, authorities stated Sunday.

Edelman, 33, triggered unspecified harm when he jumped on the car Saturday evening on a business block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese stated in a press release.

Edelman was launched on a quotation and is scheduled to look in court docket April 13. It wasn’t recognized Sunday if he had an legal professional, and the Patriots had no fast remark.

The vast receiver made enormous performs throughout the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over Atlanta within the Tremendous Bowl following the 2016 season. He received Tremendous Bowl MVP honors in New England’s victory final season over the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots throughout the common season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and 6 touchdowns. However nagging accidents took a toll. He was largely a non-factor in New England’s wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.