Pats and Ravens couldn’t stop Derrick Henry … how can the Chiefs?

KANSAS CITY — It’s the most secure prediction of the NFL season, actually the perfect guess of championship weekend.

All people at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and all these watching on tv know what’s going to occur. The entire world is aware of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill goes to take the ball from centre Ben Jones and provides it to operating again Derrick Henry.

Once more and time and again. After which some extra.

If the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs can preserve the injury Henry does to a minimal, they’ll declare the Lamar Hunt Trophy that’s named after their late proprietor and offered to the AFC champions, and they’ll advance to the Tremendous Bowl.

If not, the Titans will proceed this seldom earlier than seen run as underdogs. They are going to change into simply the third workforce to knock off the highest three seeds in the identical post-season, following within the footsteps of the 2010 Inexperienced Bay Packers and the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers. And they are going to be off to Miami to symbolize the convention.

“Henry is a dynamic running back,” Chiefs defensive linemen Chris Jones mentioned Friday at Arrowhead. “He’s been taking part in distinctive. When you take a look at the final seven or eight weeks, what he’s been doing,the information which have been set, it’s extraordinary.

“The Tennessee Titans are leaning heavy on Derrick Henry.”

Distinctive just isn’t a robust sufficient phrase to explain what Henry has achieved prior to now two months. Extra like unprecedented.

Within the final eight video games Henry has performed, together with postseason, he has 203 carries for 1,273 yards — extra actual property than any operating again has ever churned up in an eight recreation span. Over that stretch he has a 6.27 yards per carry common and 11 touchdowns. And the Titans are 7-1.

Henry sat out Week 16, as that recreation towards the New Orleans Saints would haven’t any bearing on their post-season plans and he had a hamstring problem. The next Sunday, in a Week 17, win-or-go dwelling showdown with the Houston Texans, he carried the ball 32 instances for 211 yards and three touchdowns, main the Titans to a 35-14 victory over the Texans and touchdown them the No. 6 seed within the playoffs.

That was simply the beginning of a mind-boggling run for the 26-year outdated operating again.

Towards the New England Patriots and their No. 1 ranked defence on Wild Card Weekend, Henry had 34 carries for 182 yards and a landing in a shocking 20-13 upset of the defending Tremendous Bowl champions.

Then final week, towards the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens and their No. four rated “D,” the previous Alabama star had 30 carries for 195 yards in a 28-12 shocker.

The Chiefs defence was ranked eighth, in case you’re questioning, and get this: So far as stopping the run goes, Baltimore was fifth, New England sixth and Kansas Metropolis 26th.

How on earth are the Chiefs going to have an opportunity? Particularly with out Jones? The 6-foot-6, 310-pound nosetackle missed final week’s recreation with a calf damage, and on Friday was “limited” as he practised for the primary time this week. How can they cease Henry in is his absence?

“We’ve got the pieces,” mentioned Jones. “We’ve got a great coaching staff that I believe in. Great group of guys that we brought in this year to make some things happen, so I feel we’re capable of doing that.”

A kind of guys is rush finish Frank Clark, who was obtained from the Seattle Seahawks when Dee Ford left as a free agent. You may keep in mind Ford because the participant who lined up within the impartial zone with the Chiefs main the Patriots within the championship recreation final January. He was flagged for offside, wiping out a Chiefs interception that might have despatched them to the Tremendous Bowl.

As assured as the town of Kansas Metropolis is, that that is lastly going to be the yr for its workforce, that penalty nonetheless haunts followers of their goals.

When it was introduced as much as Clark on Friday, he confirmed no sympathy for Ford.

“That’s a mental mistake,” he mentioned. “It’s football. The ball’s right there, it’s simple. You put your hand behind the ball. You go onsides. That’s kind of how I’ve been playing football. That’s why I haven’t lined up offsides all season, probably all my career. If I jump offsides, that happens. It’s OK to jump offsides from time to time. But lining up offsides? That’s inexcusable.”

Clark, who’s presently scheduled to change into the Chiefs highest-paid participant subsequent season with a cap hit of $22.7 million, will likely be taking part in in his first championship recreation on Sunday.

To him, the components to success is straightforward.

“Keep the main thing the main thing,” he mentioned. “Gotta stop the run, gotta force as many third downs as possible and gotta execute. Championship football. Anytime championship football is being played, execution becomes key. The details, everything small becomes highlighted. That’s technique, fundamentals, playing sound defence, And knock it back.”

However in fact, there’s nothing easy about stopping Henry.

“They’ve got a great running attack, everybody knows what they’re doing,” mentioned Clark. “They arrive in and so they’re going to attempt to run the ball, 30, 35 instances. They’re going to attempt to get that boy over 200 yards dashing. Mike Vrabel’s an amazing coach. He’s been main these guys all season. Powerful workforce. That’s what they’re constructed on. Offensive line is among the higher offensive strains that our line of defense has performed this yr. They’ve received nice management over there.

“They need to run the ball to the left facet of the road largely. So we all know what to anticipate. We’re prepared man. We be assured. We’re going to go on the market and have enjoyable.”

Victory might and may occur for the Chiefs. General, they’re the higher workforce. They’re lengthy overdue to make one other Tremendous Bowl look, as is their head coach Andy Reid.

However stopping Henry?

Don’t guess on it.