Pattas Day 1 Collection – Pattas 1th Day Box Office Collections | Dhanush, Sneha

Dhanush is again once more with Pattas after Enai Noki Paayum Thota. Listed here are the primary day collections of Pattas. Pattas is anticipated to gather round 25 Cr on its first day. In accordance with varied sources, the movie is getting Rajinikanth’s Darbar in competitors.

The movie obtained a bonus for the weekend and the pageant. The movie can simply surpass 50 Cr on its first weekend. In accordance with sources, Pattas is getting a average response throughout as followers of Dhanush are having fun with the movie. Although some movie geeks have complained concerning the tempo and story of the movie, the movie is getting good occupancy in theatres.

Pattas stars Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada, Sneha, Nasser, Naveen Chandra, and Sathish in important roles. The movie was written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, produced by Sathya Jyothi Movies. The director Durai Senthilkumar is working the second time with Dhanush after the movie ‘Kodi’.

The music of this movie was composed by Vivek-Mervin, the cinematography was completed by Om Prakash and obtained edited by Prakash Mabbu. The cinematographer Om Prakash is collaborating with Dhanush for the fourth time after movies Maari, Anegan and Maari 2.

Dhanush is as soon as once more again with Pattas after Asuran and Enai Noki Paayum Thota which have been launched in 2019. His earlier Asuran collected round 165 Cr on the box-office.