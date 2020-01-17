Pattas Day 2 Collection – Pattas 2nd Day Collections at Box Office | Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada

Pattas is the Tamil Language Martial Arts movie written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar which is produced by Kumar Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan beneath the manufacturing corporations of Sathya Jyothi Movies. The film was launched on 15 January 2020 which was anticipated to be launched on 16 January of this 12 months. The Finances of the movie is round 50.00 Cr.

We’ve Dhanush films getting launched inside no time. Enai Noki Paayum Thota was launched on 29 November 2019, and inside no time Pattas was launched. Enai Noki Paayum Thota has a mean discuss which displays Dhanush is seeking a success. The film has a great response on day 1 which earned 7.05 Cr. Listed here are the day 2 collections of the movie.

The film is predicted to earn round eight Cr on its day 2. The worldwide day 1 assortment of the movie is 10.2 Cr and the abroad assortment of the movie is 2 Cr. The Indian Web assortment of the movie on day 1 is 7.05 Cr and the Gross assortment of the movie is round eight.2 Cr.

The film has earned a great earnings in Karnataka of 1.00 Cr after Tamil Nadu through which the film earned 6.four Cr. The film has earned zero.40 Cr in Kerala and zero.30 in different states through which the film was launched.

The music of the movie was composed by Vivek-Mervin. The Cinematographer of the movie is Om Prakash and the movie was Edited by Prakash Mabbu. 141 minutes is the run time of the movie. The movie stars Dhanush in Twin Function as Sakthi and Thiraviyam Perumal, Sneha as Kanyakumari, Mehreen Pirzada as Sadhana Sha, Naveen Chandra as Nilapparai alias Nilan, Nassar as Velappan Asaan, Munishkanth with equally necessary roles.

Dhanush has performed the twin position of father and son, feminine lead for father character is Sneha and for son is Mehreen Pirzada. Naveen Chandra is seen taking part in the antagonist position within the movie.