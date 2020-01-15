Pattas FDFS Review – Dhanush is back with an electrifying movie, A perfect treat for Pongal 2020

Pattas is among the most anticipated Dhanush film of the yr 2020 with the profitable mixture of Dhanush and RS Senthil Kumar becoming a member of arms as soon as once more. Dhanush is taking the function of father and son on this film and the sentimental and comedy parts of the film have labored out very effectively.

Dhanush performs the function of father (Velappan) and son (Sakthi) with Velappan reminding us some a part of Asuran and the flashback portion was a deal with to observe. Sneha as youthful Dhanush’s mom and older Dhanush’s spouse has accomplished effectively, although we can not count on a Manju Warrier efficiency from her. The story of Pattas is as follows, Sakthi is a petty thief in Chennai slum and his distinctive type together with Ramdoss provides comedian aid to the film. The story is about how he learns the traditional type of martial arts Adimurai to satisfy his father’s future. In the meantime, an evil man and his son problem Sakthi for a kickboxing event, and Sakthi agrees to take part in it. Will Sakthi win and the way he does that types the crux of the story.