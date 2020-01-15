Pattas Full Movie Download Leaked By Tamilrockers | Will the Dhanush Starrer Survive This Leak?

Pattas is an Indian Kollywood business movie starring Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada, Sneha, Nasser, Naveen Chandra, and Sathish in lead roles. The movie was launched on 15th January 2020 coinciding with the pageant Pongal. the movie was written and directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, produced by Sathya Jyothi Movies. The director Durai Senthilkumar is working the second time with Dhanush after the movie ‘Kodi’.

The music of this movie was composed by Vivek-Mervin, the cinematography was carried out by Om Prakash and bought edited by Prakash Mabbu. The cinematographer Om Prakash is collaborating with Dhanush for the fourth time after movies Maari, Anegan and Maari 2. The movie unit launched the primary look poster on 28th July 2019 on the eve of Dhanush’s birthday.

Actor Dhanush can be seen in twin roles- Father and son. The movie is about an historic martial artwork ‘Adimurai’ which was practiced by Cholas. Dhanush and Sneha have been educated in martial arts earlier than taking pictures for this movie.

Dhanush is coming with Pattas after Asuran and Enai Noki Paayum Thota which have been launched in 2019. His earlier Asuran obtained an immense response and earned more cash on the box-office.

