Pattas Jukebox Out Now | Dhanush, Mehreen, Sneha | Vivek-Mervin

The total jukebox of ‘Pattas’ starring Dhanush, Mehreen Pirzada, Sneha, Nasser, Naveen Chandra, and Sathish is now out on Youtube. This movie’s album was composed by Vivek-Mervin and the lyrics had been written by Vivek and Dhanush. The official audio rights for this movie had been bought by Lahari Music.

The primary monitor of this movie “Chill Bro” written and in addition sung by Dhanush. This movie was launched on 1st December and obtained a great response. This track obtained round four.9 Million views with 192 thousand likes.

There are 5 songs on this album. Listed below are names: Puthu Suriyan, Chill Bro, Jigidi Kalladi, Morattu Thamizhanda, Piriyadha Enna and a monitor named ‘Mother’s Love’.

Pattas (Firecrackers) is a 2020 upcoming Tamil-language movie directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar, produced by Sathya Jyothi Movies. The director Durai Senthilkumar is working the second time with Dhanush after the movie ‘Kodi’.

Dhanush might be seen in twin roles – Father and son. The movie is scheduled to launch on 16th January 2020 together with different Pongal competition releases.