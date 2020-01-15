Pattas (Pataas) movie review by audience: Live updates

11 sinking cities to vanish by 2100













After Kodi, RS Durai Senthilkumar has teamed up once more with Dhanush for Pattas. Like their earlier flick, this movie too is a industrial potboiler. The newest flick has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada enjoying the feminine leads.

Dhanush’s Pattas.PR Handout

Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Munishkanth, Sathish and others within the supporting roles. Vivek-Mervin has scored the music. Chill Bro, Jigidi Killadi, Morattu Thamizhan Da and Mavane songs from the film have impressed the viewers. The movie has Om Prakash’s cinematography and Prakash Mabbu’s modifying.

Story:

The story relies on historic martial artwork Adi Murai, originated in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It’s thought to be the oldest martial artwork in Tamil Nadu which was current even earlier than Kalari and practised by Cholas. Dhanush is alleged to be enjoying twin roles of a father and son within the movie. The movie is about preserving our historic artwork.

Hype:

The film has generated numerous optimistic buzz with its teaser and trailer. The success of the audio has come as a bonus for Durai Senthilkumar-directorial movie. Dhanush and Senthil’s earlier film had impressed his followers. So, there’s a good quantity of expectations driving on Pattas.

Will the film dwell as much as the expectations? Test it out within the viewers’ phrases under: