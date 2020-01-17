Paul Feig would like to see a Ghostbusters shared universe

Paul Feig has mentioned that he wish to see a crossover between the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie and his 2016 entry to the franchise.

Feig, whose 2016 movie was the goal of sustained misogynistic abuse attributable to its inclusion of feminine Ghostbusters, claimed that he hopes the movies can take inspiration from the comedian e book variations, which have seen completely different Ghostbusting groups be a part of up.

Talking to Slash Movie, Feig mentioned, “What’s so nice, within the comedian e book world, they’ve accomplished a whole lot of crossover ones the place there’s like an interdimensional rip and our staff joins up with the unique Ghostbusters.

“So the truth that that’s already been laid and made comedian e book canon, something might occur so who is aware of. I’d like to see that staff come again.

“We had so much fun making that movie, for whatever controversy it caused. The fact that so many kids love that, that we won the Nickelodeon Best Movie of the Year Award that year makes me very happy.”

Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, had been the primary movie within the franchise with out the unique staff of Invoice Murray, Dan Ackroyd and Harold Ramis.

The upcoming movie, directed by Jason Reitman (son of unique director Ivan), is taking a unique strategy, working as a sequel to the primary two movies and introducing a brand new, youthful staff of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife can be launched in US and UK cinemas on 10th July 2020.