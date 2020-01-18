Paul Gascoigne admits he is the happiest he has been for years

By Jack Kinnersley For Mailonline

Paul Gascoigne has revealed he’s the happiest he has been for ‘years’ after spending £20,00zero to have anti-boozing pellets places into his abdomen to cease him ingesting.

The previous England star has blown his £20million fortune from his taking part in profession and gone out and in of rehab due to alcohol-related issues since retiring.

Now in an interview with the Mirror, he believes he’s on the street to restoration.

Gascoigne on the pitch throughout the Charity Protect match in 1991 while taking part in for Tottenham

Gascoigne stated: ‘I am in a greater place – it is the happiest I have been for a few years.

‘I am content material now, pleased in myself. I’ve simply had my first vacation in 15 years in Tenerife, and I am having fun with myself for the primary time in a really very long time.

‘I have been to Australia, and spent £20,00zero together with all of the journey, to get an operation that stops me ingesting.

‘You get pellets in your abdomen and it makes you are feeling sick when you’ve got an excessive amount of.

‘It means you possibly can have a beer or a glass of wine and socialise, however you can not have any extra.

The previous England star (centre) stands in entrance of fellow former worldwide Wayne Rooney

‘As quickly as you contact medicine or spirits it makes you are feeling sick. I simply wish to go and get drunk generally, and that is what I’ve to cease. One drink may be too many, after which 50 is just not sufficient.’

In October, the 52-year-old broke down on Good Morning Britain as he revealed his ‘yr from hell’ earlier than he was cleared of sexual assault on a practice.

The England legend was discovered not responsible after he kissed a girl whereas travelling via County Durham.

Gazza maintained his innocence throughout a four-day trial, saying the kiss was not sexual, and that he kissed the stranger to spice up her confidence after he heard somebody name her fats.

He was cleared of sexual assault and was additionally discovered not responsible of the much less severe cost of widespread assault.

Gascoigne earned 57 caps throughout his England profession and revamped 90 appearances for Newcastle and Tottenham earlier than transferring to Italy to play for Lazio.