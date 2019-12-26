Paul Heyman Has Big Plans To Push Superstars In 2020

Paul Heyman is the Government Director of Uncooked. His selections maintain plenty of weight as he solutions on to Vince McMahon. It seems that he has his eye on a couple of people who he needs to push as effectively.

Heyman needs Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy’s feud to place them each different. That is one thing we beforehand coated. Dave Meltzer expanded on this throughout Wrestling Observer Radio the place he defined that there are others who Heyman needs to push as effectively.

Charlotte Aptitude and Drew McIntyre are additionally on Paul Heyman’s radar in an enormous means. That could possibly be a motive why McIntyre reduce a promo on Uncooked about 2020 being his for the taking. Heyman additionally has his eye on Ricochet to do massive issues.

WWE needs to raise Superstars like Ricochet, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Charlotte Aptitude, and Drew McIntyre. That is the plan for 2020 as they construct new Superstars and strengthen those that they have already got.