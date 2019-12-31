News TV SHOWS

Paul Heyman Receiving Big Attention For WWE RAW Wedding Angle

January 1, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE closed out 2019 with the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley. They had been by no means pronounced man and spouse, however they nonetheless trended in an enormous manner.

The movies for the ceremony and the aftermath went viral. Presently, the marriage ceremony video has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Another person received numerous credit score for the angle, Uncooked Government Director Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman’s identify trended on Twitter after the marriage ceremony angle on Uncooked. Whether or not followers prefer it or they hated it, Heyman received the credit score. There have been numerous issues to speak about when every thing was mentioned and carried out.

The Lana and Bobby Lashley angle does have numerous Paul Heyman’s fingerprints on it, nevertheless it’s nonetheless Vince McMahon’s present. Mr. McMahon was truly strolling by means of the door because the present went on the air this week. Paul Heyman took the helm and after a closing section like that he’s additionally taking the duty.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment