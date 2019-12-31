Paul Heyman Receiving Big Attention For WWE RAW Wedding Angle

WWE closed out 2019 with the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley. They had been by no means pronounced man and spouse, however they nonetheless trended in an enormous manner.

The movies for the ceremony and the aftermath went viral. Presently, the marriage ceremony video has over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Another person received numerous credit score for the angle, Uncooked Government Director Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman’s identify trended on Twitter after the marriage ceremony angle on Uncooked. Whether or not followers prefer it or they hated it, Heyman received the credit score. There have been numerous issues to speak about when every thing was mentioned and carried out.

The Lana and Bobby Lashley angle does have numerous Paul Heyman’s fingerprints on it, nevertheless it’s nonetheless Vince McMahon’s present. Mr. McMahon was truly strolling by means of the door because the present went on the air this week. Paul Heyman took the helm and after a closing section like that he’s additionally taking the duty.