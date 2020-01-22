Paul Heyman’s Plan To Push Certain Superstars On WWE RAW

WWE Uncooked this week included a Tag Workforce Title change that some followers didn’t see coming. That is all a part of the plan.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the present plan for Buddy Murphy’s push as half of of the Uncooked Tag Workforce Champions. It’s all the time been Paul Heyman’s purpose to push sure folks and he’s effectively on his method to getting that achieved.

“I think the idea is — Paul Heyman is really high on Buddy Murphy — and having him in a tag team with Rollins I think that the idea — the idea is you can watch this thing evolve and it’s pretty clear. I mean Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Humberto Carrillo, Andrade, and you know Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are his guys, his projects.” “So, I mean that’s been the whole theme of the television show. I mean it’s always to get people over, but those are guys who are really being earmarked to get over.”

Paul Heyman’s place as Government Director of Uncooked has benefited a couple of people. It seems that he has his guys and followers shouldn’t anticipate to see any of them lose a spotlight so long as Heyman is advocating for them backstage.

In the event you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information