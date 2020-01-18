Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding confirm they will STAY with Great British Bake Off

The remaining Nice British Bake Off stars have delighted followers by promising to remain till at the least 2023, following Sandi Toksvig’s announcement that she is leaving the present.

Sandi, 61, who hosts the programme alongside Noel Fielding, mentioned on Friday that she desires to depart the Bake Off tent to give attention to different work initiatives.

However regardless of disappointment at her departure from her co-stars, remaining trio Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will keep for one more three years at the least, Channel Four mentioned.

Remaining Nice British Bake Off stars Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith have delighted followers by promising to remain till at the least 2023, following Sandi Toksvig’s departure. Pictured clockwise from left: Hollywood, Toksvig, Fielding and Leith

Chef Leith, 79, who has introduced the favored baking present for 3 years, beforehand mentioned she needed to remain till she equaled Mary Berry’s stint of seven years.

‘I wish to equal Mary. She was on for seven years. I’ve obtained 4 extra to go,’ she mentioned in August.

She added: ‘By which era I will be 82, which is when she left.’

Fielding penned a heartfelt tribute to his presenting associate in a Twitter submit

Berry, 84, introduced the present from when it began till it moved from the BBC to Channel Four.

And choose Paul, 53, mentioned he needed to be a ‘grumpy previous git’ on Bake Off.

He mentioned: ‘I believe I will be getting wheeled on in a wheelchair and they will should blitz all of the bakes and feed me with a spoon.’

Information of the comebacks will delight followers of the present after Sandi introduced her departure.

Toksvig mentioned in an announcement that ‘spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life’

She introduced the information on Twitter, writing: ‘When stepping down from a job it’s fairly widespread for individuals to say they’re doing so in an effort to spend extra time with their household.

‘Unusually I’m departing from the Nice British Bake Off so I can spend extra time with my different work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming present.’

Who’s the favorite to switch Sandi Toksvig? Nadiya Hussain wins Bake Off in 2015 Nadiya Hussain 2-1

2-1 Susan Calman Three-1

Three-1 Davina McCall Four-1

Four-1 Rachel Riley 6-1

6-1 Jo Model 6-1

6-1 Noel Edmonds Eight-1

Eight-1 Rylan Clarke-Neal 10-1

10-1 Clare Balding 12-1

‘Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of many nice pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I do know will proceed past the confines of tv.

‘Bake Off is a superb programme which has already proved it could fortunately stand up to a change of internet hosting personnel.

‘The explanation for that, in fact, is that the true stars of the present are the bakers themselves. I want everybody properly,’ she added.

Fielding, Hollywood and Leith all lamented her departure.

Fielding mentioned on Twitter that his ongoing presenting position can be like ‘Tom with out Jerry’, whereas Hollywood mentioned Toksvig would ‘all the time be a part of the Bake Off household’

Leith wrote: ‘I’ve completely liked working with Sandi, she’s been a superb host and massive enjoyable and I’m in awe of how onerous she works juggling so many alternative initiatives. We will be lifelong mates’.

These tipped to switch Toksvig embody comedians Jo Model, 62, and Jennifer Saunders, 61, in addition to plus 2015 winner Nadiya Hussain, 35.

Hollywood paid tribute to Toksvig in an Instagram submit, with an image of the 4 stars

Toksvig has fronted the programme alongside Fielding and judges Hollywood and Leith since 2017 after it moved to Channel Four from BBC One.

Toksvig, Fielding and Leith joined the present when earlier presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, and choose Berry, stop following the channel transfer.

Hollywood is the one unique star of Bake Off, which began on BBC Two in 2010.