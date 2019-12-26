Paul Pogba “Best Midfielder In The World”, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Pogba has been hailed because the “best midfielder in the world” by Manchester United supervisor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Frenchman returned from an extended harm lay-off. The World Cup winner was in motion for United for the primary time since late September as an alternative of their chastening 2-Zero defeat at Watford on Sunday. He could possibly be within the beginning group towards Newcastle on Thursday as Solskjaer desperately seeks the creativity the group wants to interrupt down cussed opposition defences. “Let’s see how he reacts to this, how he feels,” stated Solskjaer. “He did really well when he came on. Big, big plus and it might be that we do get him in from the start.”

Pogba, who had solely performed twice for the reason that finish of August resulting from an ankle harm, was launched on Sunday with United already trailing by two objectives and went near scoring throughout a late attacking flurry from the guests.

“He can play anywhere, he can play the whole midfield,” stated Solskjaer.

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder. He can drop deep, get it, play long passes. He can get it higher up and combine like he did today.”

“That’s the beauty of having Paul, because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world,” added the United boss, who has stated the 26-year-old won’t be leaving within the January switch window regardless of hyperlinks with Actual Madrid.

Solskjaer stated he was on the lookout for a response from his gamers towards Newcastle after United once more failed to show dominance of possession right into a optimistic end result at Watford.

“One of the good things about the team this year, we have reacted after bad results,” he stated.

“We haven’t kept the consistency as we would have liked the other way but we’ve never gone on a big (bad) run like we did towards the end of last season so there will be a reaction, definitely.”

United are struggling in eighth place within the Premier League, seven factors behind fourth-placed Chelsea regardless of latest morale-boosting wins towards Tottenham and Manchester Metropolis.

Solskjaer admitted progress had been slower than anticipated however stated he was centered on growing a group that would dominate and break sides down.

“It’s taken Liverpool a few years to get to that stage and we need to keep on building because that’s what we want to get to,” he stated.

“Yes, we’re good at counter-attacking. Yes, we’ve got pace and fast players. We should always keep that because that’s in our tradition. Now we need to be better at breaking lower blocks.”