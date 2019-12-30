Paul, Shai star for Thunder as Raptors drop close one

Led by a Jedi grasp and his younger apprentice, the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder escaped from Toronto with a hard-fought 98-97 victory over the Raptors on Sunday evening.

Chris Paul was masterful, particularly within the second half, and Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a superb first 24 minutes and matched his career-high with 32 factors. It was the third time in 9 days that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 32 as his super sophomore season continues.

In the meantime, Paul did nearly all the things proper in a see-saw fourth quarter and bought a little bit of assist from the officers, who appeared to overlook a journey or soar ball late (the Raptors bought a make-up name proper after to tug again in entrance by a degree, however Gilgeous-Alexander scooted to the ring for the game-winner). The Raptors additionally took too lengthy to foul late and that didn’t go away sufficient time to get to Gilgeous-Alexander, who dribbled out the clock to finish the sport on the following play.

Toronto couldn’t construct on Saturday’s spectacular win in Boston, as an alternative dropping a disappointing one regardless of 20 factors from Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry, 12 plus 14 rebounds from Serge Ibaka and 13 from Patrick McCaw.

Paul completed with 25 factors, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Toronto fell to 22-12.

ALL OF THE CAN-CON

Gilgeous-Alexander was removed from the one Canadian on the ground on Sunday. There have been 4 in all who performed, two from every crew (Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort for Oklahoma Metropolis, Chris Boucher and Oshae Brissett for Toronto) and it was the primary time 4 Canucks have scored in an NBA sport.

Dort, an undrafted rookie from Montreal, has labored himself into a task with the Thunder just lately after some nice play within the G League. Brissett has taken benefit of Toronto’s run of accidents to get an opportunity, whereas Boucher has been doing the identical for some time now.

Head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with Brissett, an undrafted rookie like Dort and Terence Davis, in coaching camp, however hasn’t had an opportunity to play him till now.

“A really solid defender and a very good rebounder for his position,” was how Nurse evaluated the Toronto native.

“He certainly showed that last night (against Boston, when Brissett provided a spark in the win). He was getting switched on some really, really good players and did an admirable job staying in front of them and challenging shots, and he sprung out of the paint a few times to go challenge some threes,” Nurse stated.

“He really was active on the glass. I’m not sure what he had, six rebounds, but he was close to about another six … I mean, it was a little bit of a wildcard move, and you know how that goes with us: If we throw the wild card in there and they play pretty good for three or four minutes, they may never come out, and that’s what happened to him last night, so that was excellent.”

Brissett earned fourth quarter taking part in time once more in opposition to Oklahoma Metropolis, alongside Boucher at one level and Boucher delivered a monster alley-oop end to convey the group to its ft.

TWO OF A KIND

Paul and Lowry had been two of the NBA’s greatest gamers over the past decade. They’re related forms of gamers: Not the tallest or most athletic, however with lethal soar pictures and ball-handling abilities, fast palms, intensely aggressive natures and genius degree basketball IQs.

“They’re both small and tough as they come in this league,” Nurse had stated when requested to check them.

“They’re very similar in that. They’re running their team and playing to win each and every night and they’re gonna physically fight you if need be. They’re gonna throw their body on people. They’re gonna run the team. And they’re gonna get after people that aren’t doing the right thing and always give their team a chance to win. Very, very good player. A lot of respect for Chris Paul.”

OLD FRIENDS

It nonetheless should really feel somewhat bit bizarre for Ibaka to play in opposition to the Thunder. In any case, he joined the franchise as a 20-year-old and performed seven seasons in Oklahoma Metropolis earlier than being traded to Orlando.

Ibaka made an NBA Finals look and twice led the league in blocked pictures whereas with the Thunder, rising as a fan favorite.

Steven Adams is the one participant nonetheless with the Thunder who performed with Ibaka there.

In a associated word, how lengthy had it been for the reason that Thunder performed in Toronto with out having Russell Westbrook on the roster? Properly, lengthy sufficient that the franchise nonetheless was based mostly in Seattle and had a rookie named Kevin Durant. Former Raptors assistant coach P.J. Carlesimo was the pinnacle coach.

AROUND THE RIM

Nurse picked up his eighth technical foul of the season, which leads all NBA coaches or gamers. Lowry has six. Coaches and gamers get suspended after they choose up 16 technicals (and each subsequent two after that) … The Raptors get Monday off earlier than internet hosting Cleveland on New Yr’s Eve.

