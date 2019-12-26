News

Pauline (Party Time) joins Mario Kart Tour

December 26, 2019
Nintendo has added Pauline (Occasion Time) to Mario Kart Tour forward of the brand new 12 months so as to add a contact of aptitude and sophistication to the sport. She certain appears to be like fashionable! Pauline (Occasion Time) is accessible proper now in Nintendo’s hit cellular sport. Don’t neglect to assert your free cash too!

Are you able to celebration prefer it’s 2020? As a result of Pauline (Occasion Time) certain is! She’s right here to ring within the new 12 months and tear up the observe like she tears up the stage! With model like this, she’s certain to make you the star of the present! #MarioKartTour pic.twitter.com/YFMBBJHwtj

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) December 25, 2019

